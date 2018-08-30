Realme 1 base variant no longer listed on official website or Amazon

Realme 1 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2GHz along with a dual-core AI-specific chip. Realme 1 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2GHz along with a dual-core AI-specific chip.

Realme launched its first smartphone, the Realme 1, earlier this year. The device was made available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. But after the launch of Realme 2, the company has discontinued the base variant of the original phone, Realme told Indian Express. Additionally, the device is no longer available on the company website and is no longer listed on Amazon India.

The three variants were available at Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990, and Rs 13,990 respectively.

RealMe 1 has a 6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2GHz along with a dual-core AI-specific chip. The device comes in three storage configurations 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage all of which are expandable via a microSD card.

It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.0 skin on top, all of this is powered by a 3,410mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, the RealMe 1 features a 13MP primary camera with an LED flash, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies, both of which support AR stickers. The company has removed the fingerprint sensor in favour of its face unlock technology, which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds and features 296 points of facial recognition. RealMe 1 is seen as a competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 series in the market.

