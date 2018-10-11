Razer Phone 2 with new body and better specifications launched: Price, specifications

Razer has embedded its Vapor Chamber Cooling technology to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

Razer, the gaming equipment manufacturer, has launched its second smartphone called the Razer Phone 2, which just like its predecessor comes with a 120 Hertz refresh rate display. The device brings a lot of improvements over the last generation like a 50 per cent brighter display, IP67 water and dust resistance rating, glass and metal build, wireless charging and much more.

The Razer Phone 2 will be available in the US for $799.99 (approximately Rs 59,000) for the 64GB internal storage variant. The company will also add a 128GB internal storage variant at a later date. The device is currently available for pre-ordering, however, the company is yet to announce launch dates.

The key features of the device include wireless charging, a Razer Chroma RGB logo, IP67 rating, a true 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 24-bit USB Type-C DAC and much more.

The Razer Phone 2 sports a 5.72-inch IGZO LCD QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. Razer has also embedded its Vapor Chamber Cooling technology to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs a slightly modified version of Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Razer Phone 2 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor paired with a secondary 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

