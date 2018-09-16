Razer Phone 2 set to launch on October 10, company sends invite

Razer Phone 2 will be a successor the original Razer Phone, one of the first smartphone in the market with a 120Hz display. (Image credit: CNET) Razer Phone 2 will be a successor the original Razer Phone, one of the first smartphone in the market with a 120Hz display. (Image credit: CNET)

Razer is sending invites to the media for a launch of a new product, speculated to be the second-generation Razer Phone. The event is set for October 10, which will take place at its headquarters in Hollywood, California. Like last year, the event will be hosted by Razer CEO Min-Lian Tan.

As always, Razer is keeping its cards close to the chest, not offering any details. Interestingly, the event invite mentions “flagship gaming” and shows a green outline of what appears to be a smartphone. This seems to suggest that the company will launch the Razer Phone 2 on October 10.

Razer, the gaming and peripheral company, has been rumoured to launch the second-generation gaming smartphone for a while now. In an earning calls a week ago, the company confirmed that it was working on the successor to the original gaming-centric smartphone, though no features were revealed.

Earlier this week, Android Headlines got access to leaked renders of a new phone what they claim to that of the Razer Phone 2. Based on the alleged renders, Razer Phone 2 will have an identical design as the original. Barring a few minor cosmetic changes, Razer Phone 2 will feature the same 16:9 aspect ratio display and the same dual front-facing speaker grills layout. Rumours suggest that the Razer Phone 2 will likely feature a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

A year on and we are still the only phone company in the world with a true 120hz display. https://t.co/lpV61QyVhf — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) September 13, 2018

Razer’s first Android smartphone was announced in November last year. The original Razer Phone was created by the team behind Nextbit, a company that built a cloud-focused smartphone, called Robin, and then sold to Razer.

The Razer Phone 2 will debut a day after Google’s high-profile Pixel 3 launch event in New York. The software giant is expected to introduce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, alongside the Pixelbook 2.

