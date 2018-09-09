Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu benchmark with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage

Razer Phone 2 is tipped to debut in early December this year (Image of Razer Phone for representation) Razer Phone 2 is tipped to debut in early December this year (Image of Razer Phone for representation)

Razer Phone 2 has reportedly appeared on the software benchmarking tool, AnTuTu. According to a BGR report, AnTuTu was supposedly searching through Razer Phone 2 benchmark data where it found one test with background data showing that the “machine” was a new model of the device.

As per the AnTuTu listing, the upcoming Razer Phone 2 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, a massive 8GB of RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The device will come with 512GB internal storage and sport a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution QHD panel with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, as per the benchmark listing. It also showcases the existence of Sharp IGZO screen and Qualcomm Q-Synce display technology support that was found on the first gen Razer Phone. The new Razer Phone 2 is expected to have a screen refresh rate as high as 120Hz. As per the listing, Razer Phone 2 had an AnTuTu score of 283397 which places the device ‘right behind’ Samsung’s flagship model, Galaxy Note 9 in AnTuTu’s scoreboard.

The upcoming Razer Phone recently surfaced on Geekbench as well. As per the Geekbench listing, Razer Phone 2 earned single core of 2026 and multi-core score of 8234 points. While the gaming hardware company earlier this month confirmed that it is working on original Razer Phone’s successor, an executive in the annual game conference China Joy 2018 said that the Razer Phone 2 will arrive in December. The Razer Phone 2 is expected to come with virtual 7.1 surround sound. To recall, the original Razer Phone arrived last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 8 GB of RAM. The phone featured a 5.7-inch QHD IGZO LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. With a battery backup of 4,000 mAh the phone came with Quick Charge 4+ support.

