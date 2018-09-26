Quick Heal detects more than 6 lakh threats on Android devices in Q2 2018: Report

Quick Heal detects over 6,31,000 threats in India in Q2 2018

Cyber attack is a serious threat and it is increasing vehemently on mobile with unauthorised apps collecting a large amount of data for malicious purpose. While cybersecurity is a challenge in India, Quick Heal technologies claim to have detected over 6,31,000 threats in the country in the second quarter this year. The security threats were detected on Android devices of individuals and enterprise users across India between April and June 2018, Quick Heal quarterly report cited.

The IT security solution provider found more than 2,000 malware, 3,000 potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) and 1,000 adware on a daily basis. Quick Heal listed out top ten Android malware of Q2 2018 that includes Android.Smsreg.DA, Android.Airpush.J and Android.Guerrilla.M among others, which were said to be “propagated” via third-party app stores. The PUAs comprised of 46.2 per cent of the total threat in the year, as per the report. Quick Heal noted that while users install “advance security software” for their laptops and desktop, they don’t take adequate security measures for their mobile phones. With the increase in the number of mobile-based threats, for instance, Banking Trojan and crypto mining attacks are indicative of a growing shift towards exploiting mobile devices vulnerably and misuse user’s sensitive personal information, Quick Heal report cited.

Quick Heal Android Security vulnerabilities report

Also Read: Cyberattack cost up to $300 million, says world’s biggest shipper

Mentioning the number of crypto mining malware, Quick Heal said that as per the data collected, malware has increased in Q2 as compared to Q1 this year. Highlighting the growing threat of Banking Trojans, the report cited that it is imitating popular social and banking apps in India to gain access to security permissions on infected devices and steal users’ banking credentials.

“Smartphones hold a lot of personal and financial information and are increasingly being used to transact online. They are also being used in BYOD-led workplaces to handle sensitive business data. The failure to install adequate mobile security puts all of this data at risk. This massive cybersecurity gap is what we are aiming to draw attention to with our latest Quarterly Threat Report,” said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer – Quick Heal Technologies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd