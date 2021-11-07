Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 dates revealed: Snapdragon 898 expected

US-based chipset maker Qualcomm has announced the dates for its upcoming 2021 Tech Summit, an annual event where the company usually reveals its new chipsets and makes other announcements. This year, a new flagship chipset is expected in the form of the Snapdragon 898, the successor to the Snapdragon 888.

The event is set to run from November 30 to December 2 this year and if we look at Qualcomm’s launch event patterns of the past, the new flagship chipset is likely to be announced on the first day, which is November 30.

Snapdragon 898: What to expect?

The Snapdragon 898 is expected to feature the SM8450 model number and could use ARM’s newest designs. It is speculated that the new chip will be based on Samsung’s 4nm process that will likely make it faster and more efficient than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.

Rumours around the chip that have surfaced so far suggest that it could feature a Cortex X2 main core that is clocked at 3GHz along with four efficiency Cortex A510 cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The Snapdragon 898 could also feature the Adreno 730 GPU.

Twitter tipster ‘Ice Universe’ also shared benchmark scores for the new chip. Check it out below.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is expected to be found on many 2022 flagship phones and a report by Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Chinese phone-maker Xiaomi could be the first manufacturer to put the chipset on a phone. Other brands like Motorola, and Samsung are expected to follow.