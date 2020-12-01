Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile chip promises camera and gaming improvements

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 is the company's most powerful mobile processor. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled a new flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile chip that will power your next high-end smartphone. The Snapdragon 888, which was announced during the first day of Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit, will be the company’s fastest mobile processor yet.

The San Diego, California-based chipset giant says its Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor will offer a range of improvements over the company’s previous-generation chips, especially in the area of camera and gaming. It’s the first mobile chip from Qualcomm to use five-nanometer process technology, just like Apple’s A14 Bionic.

While full details will be disclosed Wednesday, the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform is aimed at the upper tier of the smartphone market. The flagship-class Snapdragon 888 includes Qualcomm’s 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem that enabled support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave, with 5G speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. The new X60 is also the first modem to support global 5G multi-SIM, which will be a boon for travellers.

The Snapdragon 888 5G mobile processor will improve the camera and photography experience on the top tier smartphones.

Additional Snapdragon 888 features teased include the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite gaming that improves visual quality in games. Another big area where the Snapdragon 888 excels is the camera department. Without revealing too many details, the new ISP (Image Signal Processing), the Spectra 580 “allows users to capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or 120 photos at 12MP resolution, up to 35 per cent from the previous generation.

The first phones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 are expected to release in the first quarter of 2021. Xiaomi’s Lei Jun used the first day of Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit to announce the flagship M11, which will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Other OEMs who will be launching smartphones with the flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform include Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Asus, Lenovo, Motorola and LG among others.

