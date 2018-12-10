Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: Performance, compatible phones, and everything else you need to know

The Snapdragon 855 chipset was announced last week at Qualcomm’s Tech Summit in Hawaii. This is the latest chipset to be built on a 7nm process (following the Huawei Kirin 980 and Apple A12 Bionic) and perhaps why it is more power efficient when compared to its processors, including the Snapdragon 845. The Snapdragon 855 is the flagship mobile processor with improved performance, 5G support, built in Artifical Intelligence (AI), and more. Obviously, it’s going to support almost all major flagships that will launch in 2019, including the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G variant, etc. Here’s everything you need to know about Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: Performance, connectivity

The Snapdragon 855 features Qualcomm’s Kyro 485 CPU, which the company claims deliver 45 per cent performance boost over the previous generation tech. Graphics performance has been significantly improved. The chipset now features Adreno 640 GPU, which promises a 20 per cent performance boost over the Snapdragon 845.

One of the biggest aspects of the Snapdragon 855 is that it works with the Snapdragon X50 modem. This means that the X50 modem along with the Snapdragon 855 will make your smartphone 5G compatible, achieving blazing fast 5G speeds.

5G isn’t the only big highlight of the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The new mobile processor also supports faster Wi-Fi 6, which is faster than the previous version of Wi-Fi, and offers lower latency. Plus, the chipset also supports 60 Hz Wi-Fi, which the company says deliver speeds up to 10Gbps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: Camera technology, 3D Sonic sensors

The camera on the Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone will be massively improved, thanks to Qualcomm’s new Spectra 380 ISP. In fact, Qualcomm touts the Spectra 380 to be the world’s computer vision image signal processor. And that’s not at all. Portrait mode is also coming to video, allowing users to capture 4K HDR with depth-sensing at 60 frames per second. The Snapdragon 855 supports two camera sensors up to 22MP, or a single camera sensor up to 48MP.

Finally, the Snapdragon 855 supports Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic sensors, which are ultrasonic fingerprint readers that can be placed under smartphone displays. According to Qualcomm, the new technology is coming to smartphones in the first half of 2019. Qualcomm says the sensor will work even when your finger is wet or dirty.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: Compatible smartphones

It’s no hidden secret that the Snapdragon 855 chipset will power all major flagship smartphones in 2019. There are several manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Sony, LG, HMD Global, ZTE, and Motorola that are committed to shipping the Snapdragon 855 compatible flagship phone in 2019. In fact, OnePlus says it will launch a 5G compatible smartphone (yes, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor) in partnership with UK’s EE telecom operator next year. Even Samsung will surely launch one of the variants of the Galaxy S10 with the Snapdragon 855 processor. Then there’s Xiaomi which is committed to launching a special 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 in 2019.