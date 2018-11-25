Qualcomm could launch Snapdragon 8150 processor in Hawaii on December 4

Qualcomm will likely launch the Snapdragon 8150 processor on December 4, according to multiple reports. It is being reported that the chipset giant will debut the long rumoured Snapdragon 8150 (or Snapdragon 855) at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii. Last year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 845 chipset during the same event in the month of December.

Apparently, the information about the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8150 mobile processor has come from the Chinese tech media. Media invites for the event have been sent as a video, embedded in Oculus Go headsets, hinting at the imminent launch of a ‘Snapdragon 8xx’ processor.

Rumours indicate that the Snapdragon 855 processor could be Qualcomm’s first to support 5G networks, courtesy the company’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Besides this, the processor is further expected to be based on 7nm FinFET fabrication technology, that would optimise its performance with minimal power consumption.

A Gizbot report indicates that Snapdragon 855 is expected to also feature the Adreno 640 GPU for graphics support, one can also expect an Artificial Intelligence Processing Unit (APU), that could optimise camera operation and battery performance. Speculation is rife that the octa-core processor, the successor to the Snapdragon 845, could feature 2 super large cores, 2 large cores, and 4 small cores.

Recently, the Snapdragon 855 processor was also spotted on benchmark certification agency Geekbench. While the listing did not feature the name of the Android phone it was supported, though it did offer a single-core score of 3505 and multi-core score of 10608. The Snapdragon 855 processor is being expected on Samsung’s Galaxy S10, as leaks have suggested plans for a 5G variant of the phone. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 will be pitted against Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and Huawei’s Kirin 980 chip.