Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 early details leaked ahead of December 4 launch

Qualcomm will reportedly launch the Snapdragon 8150, the company’s flagship mobile processor, on December 4 in Hawaii. While the exact launch date has not been confirmed, details about the Snapdragon 8150 have been leaked. According to tipster Ice Universe, the new chipset will be an octa-core processor with three different types of CPU core.

Similar to the Kirin 980, the Snapdragon 8150 (also known as the Snapdragon 855) will be based on a 7nm process and features a tri-cluster design. However, the set-up will be entirely different. The tipster claims the set-up will include one Kyro gold core with a maximum frequency of 2.841 GHz (512KB L2 cache), three Kyro gold cores with a maximum frequency of 2.419 GHz (256KB L2 cache), and lastly four Kyro silver cores with a maximum frequency of 1.786 GHz (128KB L2 cache).

Early leaked benchmark scores hint at chipset that outperforms the rival chipsets such as the Huawei’s 980 processor and Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon 845. But Apple’s A12 Bionic still remains far ahead of the Snapdragon 8150, according to Geekbench. Of course, we will have to wait for the Snapdragon 8150 to be released for a detailed comparison with Apple A12 Bionic and Huawei Kirin 980.

Qualcomm is expected to officially announce the Snapdragon 8150 processor at the annual Snapdragon Technology Summit on December 4 in Hawaii. The chipset is highly anticipated, given the Snapdragon 8150 will come along with 5G modem. The Snapdragon 8150 will compete against Apple’s A12 Bionic, Huawei Kirin 980, and Samsung’s Exynos 9820.