Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor: OnePlus to Realme, a look at future devices coming up

Qualcomm has announced the upgraded version of its flagship processor called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Post the announcement, smartphone brands have started confirming their upcoming devices which will feature the new chipset.

Keep in mind that the Snapdragon 8 series is the flagship one from Qualcomm, and for the past few years we’ve been seeing a mid-cycle upgrade with a ‘Plus’ variant being launched. Let’s take a look at the phones we can expect with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and what the new processor offers.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

According to the company, the new system on a chip (SoC) has up to 10 per cent faster speeds and 30 per cent power reduction compared to the previous generation. It also features the latest Snapdragon Sight technologies with support for 8K HDR video recording.

The chipset also includes the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine and has the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System for 5G support. It also comes with support for CD Lossless audio quality, as well as ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming and robust connectivity, according to the company.

Brands expected to adopt Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

In its press statement, Qualcomm announced that several brands are expected to adopt this. The list includes ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. The devices will launch in the third quarter of 2022, states the release.

So far OnePlus, Realme, and Asus are three brands that have confirmed upcoming devices with the next-generation chipset. In Asus’ case, it will be the ROG Phone 6, which will run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

OnePlus also confirmed a new device featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will launch in the third quarter. It will be interesting to see which device launches with this processor given the T series did not make an appearance until you count the OnePlus 9 RT, which was more of a mid-range flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro right now runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Meanwhile, Realme also confirmed that the GT2 Master Explorer Edition will come with the new Snapdragon chipset. Right now, the GT 2 Pro is the top-end flagship from the brand with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Qualcomm also showcased the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with several improvements for gaming, connectivity, etc. Brands like HONOR, OPPO, and Xiaomi will adopt this, with devices expected in the second quarter of 2022.