Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power flagship phones from OnePlus and Xiaomi

Qualcomm announced Wednesday the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, its new high-end mobile processor with a 5G modem for premium Android phones. The new chipset offers many improvements with improved graphics rendering, better gaming performance, faster 5G networking, and improved camera performance.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power most top-end Android smartphones coming later this year and early next year. Qualcomm said phone makers including Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo and Motorola are planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor in their upcoming smartphones.

Qualcomm is the leading authority in taking the mobile ecosystem forward. Its chips are used by the biggest mobile vendors that can cost upwards of $1000, matching the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“As the world’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1sets the standard for the next generation of flagship mobile devices,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Itdeliversconnectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound, and security experiences never before available in a smartphone.”

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built on a 4nm process and features the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which enables 10-gigabit download speeds. It also supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. In addition to these improvements, Qualcomm also announced several new advancements coming to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 including the company’s seventh-generation AI engine, which promises a big jump in performance and power efficiency for AI tasks.

The new chipset also features a brand new Adreno GPU which provides a 30 per cent boost in graphics rendering capabilities and 25 per cent improvement in power savings compared to the previous generation. Perhaps the biggest change is coming in the camera department. Qualcomm said the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor will include the first 18-bit ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, color, and sharpness at speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second. Users will be able to record 8K HDR videos. Similar to the latest iPhones, there is a dedicated “portrait mode” in videos with a depth of field effect.

Qualcomm’s advanced mobile chips suggest what a high-end Android smartphone might be in the future. The features and performance improvements in Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon chips will help Android players to compete with Apple and its A-series mobile chips. Every year the San Diego-based chip titan announces its next-generation mobile chip towards the end of the year. This year, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform at a hybrid version of its annual summit, which is currently taking place in Hawai, USA.