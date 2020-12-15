Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor launched; will power next gen mid range smartphones

Apart from better performance, the Snapdragon 678 supports dynamic photography and videography abilities. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has just launched its latest Snapdragon 678 processor based on the 11nm process, globally. This is the successor to the Snapdragon 675, compared to which it comes with “performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated photo and video capture, and immersive entertainment experiences.” The company claims that the new Snapdragon 678 processor can provide customers with fast speeds, reliable connections and long-lasting battery life.

The Snapdragon 678 processor is powered by Kyro 460 CPU cores with clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. Similar to its predecessor, It is also packaged with the Adreno 612 GPU.

Apart from better performance, the Snapdragon 678 supports dynamic photography and videography abilities. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor comes with the company’s own Spectra 250L ISP technology, which can “capture every moment in share-worthy detail and true-to-life colour”. It can support a triple camera with up to 48MP resolution sensors on the back and up to 16MP dual sensors on the front to take selfies. It also allows users to capture up to 4K video, slo-mo, 5x optical zoom, and portrait mode.

The Snapdragon 678 comes with fast graphics rendering, sharp visuals at high framerates and fewer frame drops. The company claims to have achieved this by adding the Kryo 460 CPU cores and the Adreno 612 GPU. The company claims to have optimised the processor for Unity, Messiah, NeoX and Unreal Engine 4, among other gaming engines.

Packaged with the processor is the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, which can provide users download speeds of up to 600Mbps and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The X12 LTE modem supports all major cellular modes plus Licensed Assisted Access for increased capacity. The company claims that the modem can provide users fast connections even in congested areas due to its engineering.

