Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 670 chip with AI, camera improvements

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 chipset promises to bring the power of AI on a mid-end smartphone. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 chipset promises to bring the power of AI on a mid-end smartphone.

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 670, the latest chipset in the 600 series of mobile processor line up. The latest chipset promises to bring the power of AI on a mid-end smartphone. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 670 mobile platform is “engineered to deliver cutting-edge technologies to mainstream smartphone buyers who want to make the most of what their Snapdragon-powered device has to offer.”

The Snapdragon 670 features various architectures, including the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Spectra ISP, Qualcomm AI Engine, and Snapdragon X12 LTE modem. The new Snapdragon 670 has the same CPU configuration as the Snapdragon 710. The Kryos 360 will be powering the Snapdragon 670 processor, which utilizes two cores up to 2.0GHz and six efficiency cores of up to 1.7GHz. Qualcomm says the Kryo CPU is designed to deliver up to 15 per cent higher performance than its predecessor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch livestream, timings, expected specs and more

The company has also integrated the third-generation of AI engine in the processor, which Qualcomm claims improves performance up to 1.8 times when compared to a previous generation processor.

“Our AI Engine offers an extensive array of frameworks giving developers a variety of choices to create better apps and immersive multimedia,” Qualcomm added. “This includes a wide range of tools, including the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK and Hexagon Neural Network (NN).”Caffe, Caffe2, TensorFlow, TensorFlowLite, and ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) are also supported.

The Snapdragon 670 is also the first 600-tier chipset to come with the Spectra 250 ISP (Image Signal Processor), which will allow it to support a ton of advanced camera features, such as noise reduction, image stabilization, and active depth sensing. Plus, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 mobile platform also includes the X12 LTE Modem, which has been designed to improve signals in congested areas.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi A2 review: Android One phone at Rs 16,999, but does it perform?

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 670 mobile platform is currently available to its partners, which means the first wave of devices will only launch towards the end of 2018. Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 710 chipset, which essentially brings AI to mid-end phones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd