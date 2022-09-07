Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 4 Gen 1 chipsets

Qualcomm has announced the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoCs, aimed at the mid-range and entry-level smartphone markets respectively. Both platforms will come with AI capabilities, improved connectivity capabilities and advanced photography features.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 features a triple-ISP (image signal processor) architecture that will allow phones to capture images from three cameras at once. The chipset will allow users to click pictures up to 108 megapixels and capture HDR video. The latest Snapdragon 6-series chip will feature Qualcomm’s 7th Gen AI engine, which the company claims will provide three times the AI performance over the chipset’s predecessor.

The chipset will also reportedly deliver 35 per cent faster graphics rendering and 40 per cent faster processing, allowing the SoC to power HDR gaming at up to 60 frames per second. The Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System allows the SoC to support 3GPP Release 16 5G and 2.9 Gbps peak 5G download speeds, while Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 will help deliver 2×2 WiFi 6E.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset will be the first 4-series platform to be built on the 6nm architecture. Compared to the previous generation, the chipset will offer up to 15 per cent improved CPU performance and up to 10 per cent improved GPU performance, according to Qualcomm.

The SoC will feature a triple-ISP and multi-frame noise reduction, aimed at helping users capture more detailed photos. The chipset will allow users to capture images up to 108 megapixels, a first for the Snapdragon 4-series. The new chipset comes with the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds. It also features FastConnect 6200 for 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

According to Qualcomm, devices based on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform should be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023, while devices based on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 should be available in the third quarter of 2022.