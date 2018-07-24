Qualcomm shows off the first mmWave 5G antennas for smartphones

Qualcomm unveils QTM052 antenna module which is capable of operating at higher frequencies required in the 5G network (Image Source: Qualcomm) Qualcomm unveils QTM052 antenna module which is capable of operating at higher frequencies required in the 5G network (Image Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has announced the world’s ‘first fully-integrated 5G network millimeter wave and sub-GHz RF modules’ for smartphones and other mobile devices. While a lot of parts need to ‘come together’ so as the 5G networks function on mobile phones, Qualcomm has pushed the boundary and produced the QTM052 antenna module which is capable of operating at higher frequencies required in the 5G network. Qualcomm’s QTM052 mmWave antenna module family and the Qualcomm QPM56xx sub-6 GHz RF module family are designed to pair with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem to provide ‘modem-to-antenna capabilities across several spectrum bands.’

Qualcomm notes that it will be done in a compact footprint that is convenient for integration in mobile devices. The new 5G mmWave antenna modules are designed to be small enough to fit in the ‘bezel’ of a smartphone. Qualcomm in its blog post mentioned that the QTM052 mmWave antenna modules support ‘support advanced beam forming, beam steering, and beam tracking technologies, drastically improving the range and reliability of mmWave signals.’ They feature an integrated 5G NR radio transceiver, power management IC, RF front-end components and phased antenna array. Up to 800 MHz of bandwidth in the 26.5-29.5 GHz (n257), as well as the entire 27.5-28.35 GHz (n261) and 37-40 GHz (n260) mmWave bands are supported. Interestingly, the QTM052 antenna modules integrate all these functionalities in a compact footprint.

Qualcomm cites that up to four of the models can be integrated into a smartphone allowing manufacturers to continue gradually developing an industrial design of their devices and offer form factors along with 5G speed. Notably, Qualcomm X50 5G is already built to support up to four of antenna arrays, one for each side of the device, enabling for 16 antennas in total to save signal from getting blocked.

While millimeter wave technology is ideal for dense urban areas and crowded indoor environments, Qualcomm says that broad 5G network coverage will be achieved in sub-6 GHz spectrum bands. Qualcomm’s new QPM56xx RF module family that include QPM5650, QPM5651, QDM5650, and QDM5652 modules are designed to address the requirement.

Qualcomm notes that the first device using the new mmWave antennas will be available for launch as early as the beginning of 2019. The company in its blog post cites that both the QTM052 mmWave antenna module family and the QPM56xx sub-6 GHz RF module family are now sampling to customers.

