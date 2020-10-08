Qualcomm sets Dec 1 virtual tech summit event, Snapdragon 875 expected

Qualcomm is holding a virtual event on December 1, where the Snapdragon 875 processor will be unveiled.

Qualcomm has made a December 1 virtual event official. It also makes it clear that the annual tech summit event is a virtual one, rather than an in-person affair. Qualcomm is expected to announce the flagship Snapdragon 875 mobile processor that powers next-generation flagships from Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, among other smartphone vendors.

The San Diego-based chipset giant is known for revealing its flagship mobile processor in the Snapdragon 800 series every year in Hawaii. Last year, it launched the Snapdragon 865 mobile processor. This year, however, there won’t be an in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Qualcomm is still holding a virtual event where the Snapdragon 875 processor will be unveiled for the first time.

The Snapdragon 875 chipset will likely to be more powerful and energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 865. The new chipset will be built using a 5nm process, similar to Apple’s A14. The 5G-enabled processor will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung, rather than TSMC. Samsung’s Galaxy S31 could be the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor.

Is Qualcomm developing its own branded phone?

Taiwanese news outlet Digitimes claims that Qualcomm is working on its own branded gaming smartphone. It’s being said Qualcomm has roped in Asus to design and develop the hardware while Qualcomm will after “industrial design” and “software integration optimizing its Snapdragon 875 platform.”

Sources told the publication that Qualcomm’s first-branded smartphone could share some aspects of Asus’ future ROG gaming phone. There’s no word yet on the specifications or features, but we do know that Qualcomm and Asus are expected to produce 1 million units a year, with over 500,000 phones dedicated to Qualcomm-branded gaming smartphone.

