Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 announced, supports 100W fast-charging tech

Qualcomm on Monday introduced Quick Charging 5, the world’s first 100W+ fast charging solution for smartphones. Quick Charge 5 will be able to charge devices from zero to 50 per cent in 5 minutes and includes new protections against battery overcharging. The San Diego California-based chipset giant said Quick Charge 5 will start showing up in smartphones in Q3 2020.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge,” said Ev Roach, VP Product Management of Qualcomm.

In its presentation slides, the chipmaker stated that Quick Charge 5 will allow smartphone owners to charge their devices from zero to 50 per cent of battery with just 5 minutes of charging and zero to 100 per cent in 15 minutes. For the new version, Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5 is 70 per cent more “efficient” than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. At the same time, the new version runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 also uses the next-generation of power management ICs (PMIC), Qualcomm SMB1396 and Qualcomm SMB1398. This new power management ICs (PMIC) supports 1SnP and 2SnP batteries, wired and wireless charging as well as support higher than 20V input voltage. Quick Charge 5 supports both USB Type-C and USB-PD connections.

Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5 is supported on Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865 Plus and upcoming high tier Snapdragon processors. Xiaomi has been confirmed as the first company to launch smartphones with Quick Charge 5 in the future. The first version of Quick Charge was introduced in 2013. There are more than 250 Quick Charge-compatible mobile devices and more than 1000 unique accessory products such as wall and car adapters and battery packs available.

