Qualcomm’s ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’: A detailed look at the specifications

The smartphone features a triple rear camera which is headlined by a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens ( Image source : Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has launched a new smartphone in collaboration with Asus, which is termed as the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.” The flagship smartphone is said to have been developed specifically for the company’s loyalty programme called Snapdragon Insiders and will showcase Qualcomm’s technologies at the forefront, be it the chip itself, sound technology, modem and camera prowess.

The device–designed and manufactured by Asus– will be commercially available, starting August this year. The device will be available in the US, UK, Japan, Korea and China before making its way to India.

It comes with top of the line specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 144Hz AMOLED display, and 512GB of onboard storage among others. The company also plans to ship its own TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation manufactured by New York-based Master & Dynamic, with the smartphone. Here is everything you should know.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone 173.15×77.25×9.55mm and weighs 210 grams. The device comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 20.4:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen is HDR10 and HDR10+ certified and is said to cover 111.23 percent of DCI-P3 and 106.87 percent of NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and runs on stock Android 11.

Must Read | Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 888 Plus with speed improvements

The smartphone features a triple rear camera with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera with an f/1.8 lens. Other cameras on the device include a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. Both primary and telephoto cameras feature optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Additionally the device comes with artificial intelligence-backed AI Auto Zoom feature. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders comes a 24MP front facing selfie camera.

The device also packs dual stereo speakers that are paired with a smart AMP and Snapdragon Sound and also comes with quad HDR microphones with 114dB dynamic range. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging support.

The smartphone comes with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2 with aptX Adaptive support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back that is a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

The phone features an Illuminated Snapdragon fireball icon on the back that lights up when you get notifications.

The smartphone will come with a pair of bundled TWS earbuds ( Image source : Qualcomm) The smartphone will come with a pair of bundled TWS earbuds ( Image source : Qualcomm)

The smartphone comes with third-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem and supports all key 5G sub-6 and mmWave bands. It includes Qualcomm Signal Boost and Smart Transmit technologies for better connectivity. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound that delivers 24-bit, 96kHz music streaming along with ultra-low latency and super wideband voice delivery. It also comes with Qualcomm’s Spectra 580 image signal processor which allows enable 4K and 8K video recording.

The smartphone will come with a pair of bundled MW08SI TWS earbuds. The earbuds come with support for 24-bit, 96kHz audio along with ultra-low latency streaming over Bluetooth. The device is powered by Qualcomm QCC5141 and include Qualcomm Active Noise Cancellation as well as cVc echo cancellation and noise suppression technologies.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Price, availability

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders comes in a Midnight Blue colour variant and will be available at $1,499 (roughly Rs 1,12,200) for the sole 6GB + 512GB storage variant. The device will be available in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, US, and UK first. The device is said to launch in India soon thereafter. It will be available for purchase through Asus online and offline retail channels starting August.