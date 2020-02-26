Qualcomm confirms Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 even before launch

Asus’ ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Asus’ ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Over 70 new smartphones are set to be released with the Snapdragon 865 processor in 2020, Qualcomm said during the company’s virtual press briefing on Tuesday. The chipset, first announced in December 2019, will power most Android flagship smartphones this year. Some of the biggest names in the smartphone industry, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Redmi and Vivo, are all using the Snapdragon 865 processor on their new flagships.

In fact, some brands like Samsung and Realme have already announced phones with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU. Interestingly, Qualcomm has also announced a list of smartphones that will use the latest chipset. Many of them have not been teased yet, including the Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3.

Asus has not yet confirmed the existence of ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3. However, we are not surprised to see the arrival of ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 in the first half of 2020. Both smartphones will replace the ZenFone 6 and ROG Phone 2.

Other upcoming devices in the list include the Legion Gaming Phone. This smartphone is going to be a dedicated gaming smartphone and will rival ROG Phone 3. If you’re not aware, Lenovo’s Legion specialises in making gaming laptops and accessories.

The list also includes the Black Shark 3, which will reportedly feature a 120Hz display and up to 16GB RAM. The device is pitched as the world’s first 5G gaming smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Oppo Find X2 and Vivo Apex 2020 Concept smartphones are also on the list. While the Oppo Find X2 will be released on March 3, Vivo plans to showcase its latest concept smartphone on February 28. Both smartphones were previously supposed to release during the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

