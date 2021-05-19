Qualcomm announces the new Snapdragon 778G chip for premium mid-range smartphones

The Snapdragon 778G has been developed with mobile gaming in mind

Qualcomm has announced a new mobile processor: the Snapdragon 778G 5G. This isn’t a flagship processor, like the Snapdragon 888 but the 778G brings a lot of new features and improvements to premium mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm says its new Snapdragon 778G processor is aimed at the growing market for premium mid-range smartphones that excel in both Vlogging and mobile gaming.

In terms of specifications, the onboard Adreno 642L GPU can deliver up to 40 per cent faster graphics rendering. Meanwhile, the Kryo 670 brings up to a 40 per cent uplift in CPU performance. The chipset uses a 5nm fabrication process technology. Qualcomm is also bringing select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Game Quick Touch to the 778G processor.

The sixth-gen version of the company’s AI Engine brings faster processing speeds at lower power consumption — specifically up to 2x performance per wat. On the camera side, the new chip features a Triple ISP that lets users capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. The system also supports capture of 4K HDR+ videos. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 778G chip can support up to Full HD+ resolution displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The Snapdragon 778G focuses on exactly what’d you expect: 5G, AI, super camera performance and gaming. The new system sports the Snapdragon X535G Modem-RF, which supports both sub-6 and mmWave variations of wireless technology with peak download speeds of 3.3Gbps. Also on board is support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

In a press note, Qualcomm shares that key customers such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, Honor, iQOO and Oppo will be making use of the Snapdragon 778G in smartphones this year. Expect smartphones featuring the 778G to cost anywhere between $300 and $500.

Realme ‘Quicksilver’ set to be powered by Snapdragon 778G

A new upcoming Realme smartphone dubbed “Quicksilver” is set to be one of the first phones to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Realme has worked closely with Qualcomm on a variety of successful products, earlier this year, Realme GT was one of the first devices equipped with SDM888 and we are again proud to be among the first brands to bring smartphones equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India and Europe.