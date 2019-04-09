Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 665, 730 and 730G mobile processors

Qualcomm has introduced three new mobile processors designed for mid to premium mid-range smartphones: the Snapdragon 665, 730 and 730G. All three processors offer plenty of power, features, alongside new experiences in AI, gaming and camera. At the moment, there aren’t any new devices that have been announced with the Snapdragon 665, 730 and 730G, but one can be sure to expect a slew of new phones in the middle of 2019.

Snapdragon 665 mobile processor

The Snapdragon 665 mobile platform supports Qualcomm’s third-generation AI engine, featuring the Hexagon 686 DSP. The company claims the new Snapdragon 665 processor will deliver up to 2x faster AI on-device compared to the Snapdragon 660 chipset. The all-new Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform is built on the 11nm manufacturing process.

Camera capabilities are also improved. The latest Snapdragon 665 processor has the Qualcomm Spectra 165 ISP that offers enhanced scene recognition and auto adjustments like HDR. Plus, it boasts advanced camera features including triple camera support, 5x optical zoom support, hybrid autofocus, and can take super-resolution pictures at up to 48MP. This SoC also offers an X12 LTE modem for faster and more efficient wireless internet connectivity.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 665 processor will take mobile gaming to another level, thanks to the Adreno 610 GPU. This means popular games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 should run fine on devices that will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor.

Snapdragon 730 mobile processor

The Snapdragon 730 redefines the 700 tier with significantly higher levels of performance. The idea behind this processor is to bring high-performance to premium mid-range smartphones. Built on the 8nm manufacturing process, the Snapdragon 730 mobile processor brings a few of the high-end processor features to the premium mid-range segment. With this new chipset, the company is claiming to deliver even better gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and camera performance.

The chipset comes with the Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU and the Adreno 618 GPU. Other features include Snapdragon X15 modem for downlink speed support up to 800Mbps and Wi-Fi 6 support. It also has support for Qualcomm’s audio technologies called aptX and Aqstic.

Highlights of Snapdragon 730 mobile processor

*Fourth-generation Qualcomm AI engine

*Adreno 618 GPU, Kryo 470 CPU

*Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, support for 800 Mbps LTE

*Multiple camera support

*8nm processor technology

In the camera department, it features Qualcomm Spectra 350 ISP, which should help in taking better photos and videos. It is capable of capturing 4K HDR videos in Portrait Mode, plus it has the ability to support up to triple camera setups including ultra-wide, portrait and telephoto lenses.

Snapdragon 730G mobile processor

The third mobile processor is designed to improve gaming performance on premium mid-range smartphones. Called the Snapdragon 730G mobile processor, the chipset will offer select Snapdragon elite gaming features, up to 15 per cent faster graphics rendering over the Snapdragon 730, an overclocked Adreno 618 GPU, HDR gaming for the first time, 35 per cent jump in CPU performance and 25 per cent faster graphics rendering. Other features and enhancements continue to remain the same as the Snapdragon 730.