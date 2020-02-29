PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update on March 3 to commence second anniversary celebrations

The new Death Replay feature will allow players to see how their enemy killed them. The new Death Replay feature will allow players to see how their enemy killed them.

Tencent Games has confirmed that it will be releasing the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update on March 3. The company in an announcement regarding its Project: Ban Pan, stated that it will be bringing a new Death Replay feature to the game with its 0.17.0 update on March 3.

The new Death Replay feature will allow players to see how their enemy killed them. The company states that this will help the players analyse if a player has cheated or not and then report them. It will also players to learn from their mistakes and be more careful from the next time onwards.

The new update is also said to bring in the commencement of the game’s Season 12 along with the celebration of its second anniversary. We expect the game to get an appearance overhaul for the celebration. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, the next season will be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY.’ The theme will consist of a lot of colours and will introduce various second anniversary special outfits and skins.

On purchase of the new Royale Pass, players will get a colourful skin for the QBZ and a matching outfit as a purchase bonus. There will also be lucky draws in which players will be awarded special outfits. They will also get a choice between numerous backpack, helmet and gun skins.

It is also being speculated that with the start of this new season, the BP to UC subscription, which was first released during Season 5 and discontinued later on might be making a comeback.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind about PUBG Mobile RageGear mode

Various reports hint that the update will bring a new Extreme Cold mode, in which players will have to survive in extremely cold weather by starting fires and hunting for food. To make it even more interesting to play, the gameplay will involve cold waves during which players will also need to find shelters to save themselves.

During PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals, the company announced that it is soon going to introduce a colour blind mode, which will allow people with this disability to play the game, without having a disadvantage. The company is expected to roll out this feature with the new update.

