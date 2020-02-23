Port-less iPhones with wrap-around display are coming, but are you ready?

The future iPhone might have no ports, complete with a wraparound glass screen. The future iPhone might have no ports, complete with a wraparound glass screen.

Apple is exploring a new kind of iPhone with no ports or buttons, according to a patent filed by the Cupertino company in the US. The design shows an iPhone with no ports, complete with a wraparound glass screen. Apple filed the patent on August 15, 2019 and published by the patent office on February 20, 2020. The patent was first discovered by Patently Apple and is labeled as an electronic device with a “six-sided glass enclosure.”

The design language of the iPhone described in the patent looks completely different from the existing iPhone 11 Pro Max. As seen in the image below, Apple is working out a way to bend out a portion to each of the six sides of the screen. The wrap-around display could be used to show the battery level and notifications. Think of how the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha looks like, though the screen extends to the back as well.

Interestingly, the big thing to notice here is the lack of power buttons, volume keys and the charging port. Basically, there are no buttons at all. We have already seen smartphones like the Vivo Apex 2019 that does not feature any buttons or ports. That would mean the only way to charge your iPhone is through a wireless charging pad.

Right now, Apple’s new iPhones do come with wireless charging but they have the lightning connector for charging. Even though wireless charging has certain advantages, it isn’t as fast as wired charging.

While the port-less iPhone with a wrap-around display is exciting, there is no guarantee if this could be the future of iPhones. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google often patent designs that never become a reality. The idea behind filing a patent is to protect the company’s intellectual property (IP).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted an iPhone with no ports in 2021, but the company has yet to confirm its plans to launch a different type of smartphone. However, we do know that the iPhone 12 is coming later this year.

