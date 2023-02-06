scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Poco X5 Pro all set to launch today: Live stream timing, expected specifications

Poco X5 Pro, the company's latest mid-range smartphone, is all set to launch today at 5.30 pm. Poco is hosting a global event where the Poco X5 is also being revealed.

Poco X5 Pro, Poco X5 Pro review, Poco X5 Pro buy, Poco X5 Pro price, Poco X5 Pro release datePoco X5 Pro is seen in the Blue colour in this photo. It launches today at 5.30 pm. (Image credit: Express Photo)

Poco X5 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone, is all set to launch today at 5.30 pm. Poco is streaming the launch on its YouTube channel and this is a global launch event. The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart as part of an early access sale as well, according to Poco’s announcement on Twitter. Last year, the Poco X4 Pro was introduced at a price of Rs 18,999 and we will have to wait and see if the X5 Pro is in the same price bracket or costs more. Here’s what we know about the Poco X5 Pro so far.

Poco X5 Pro: Launch timing, livestream link and other details

The Poco X5 Pro launch takes place at 5.30 pm Indian standard time (IST) on February 6, which is today. The event is being streamed live on Flipkart and on the company’s own YouTube channel. The Poco X5 launch is a global event with the company likely to announce two phones today: the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. In India, only the Poco X5 Pro is expected for now. The Youtube link is embedded below.

Poco X5 Pro: Expected specifications and price

Some of the phone’s key specifications have already been confirmed by Poco. The Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. A leak claims it will cost Rs 20,999 if one includes prospective bank discounts– so it will be more expensive than the Poco X4 Pro. Other Snapdragon 778G SoC-powered are from Samsung, iQOO and typically cost more than Rs 30,000. The phone could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will come with 108MP rear camera, 120HZ AMOLED display and a slim design profile.  Poco X5 Pro will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Poco X5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 Pro series

This is an interesting one, given Poco is seen as Xiaomi’s sub-brand, though the company insists that there is distinction. Still Poco’s phones run the same MIUI seen on Xiaomi and Redmi phones, though they come with their own Poco launcher to emphasis the difference.

But with the Poco X5 Pro, the company has also compared benchmarks of the Snapdragon 778G against the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 which incidentally also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone and the Realme 10 Pro+. While Poco insists the Snapdragon 778G is outperforming the Mediatek chipset, the marketing message is interesting, given it is also a direct take on the Redmi phone– though obviously in the brand’s comparisons, these are being done against Realme. Still, how the Poco X5 Pro fares against the Redmi series will be closely watched.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:29 IST
