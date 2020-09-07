Poco X3 vs Poco X2: What has improved in months?

Poco X3 has a long list of new features than its predecessor (Source: Express Photo/Poco Global)

The Poco X3 NFC was unveiled in an online event today and the phone is clearly made keeping in mind the smartphone gaming audience. The power-packed Poco X2 successor does have a lot of new features but it has a number of similarities with its predecessor. The phone is yet to be launched in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the noticeable improvements the Poco X series has undergone in a few months.

Screen and design

Poco X2 had a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate which was impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The screen size remains the same on the Poco X3 but it has a DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate which will switch refresh rates according to the usage to conserve battery. For example, it will be at its best when running a high FPS game and it will drop as low as 50Hz when you are just viewing a static image and not scrolling. For gamers, it also offers a higher-touch sampling rate of 240Hz which is expected to give the users an edge over other gamers.

Poco X2 (Express Photo) Poco X2 (Express Photo)

The Poco X2 also had a dual-camera setup on the front on the upper right corner but Poco X3 has ditched the extra camera with a tiny dot measuring just 3.8mm at the top of the phone. The design of the newer phone looks good with curved edges. However, there is a big difference in brand placement. The Poco X2 had the brand name written at the bottom of the rear panel. In the newer version, the brand name is huge looks huge. Also, there is a colour shade difference on the back panel. On the front, it has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

#POCOX3 NFC in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue Which color is #ExactlyWhatYouNeed? pic.twitter.com/BrBDBDJrop — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 7, 2020

Processor

Poco X2 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The newer version runs on a gaming-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with the same GPU as the previous. It has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 30,1581. The Kyro 470 CPU can go up to 2.3GHz delivering a power-packed performance.

Poco X3 has an added advantage over its predecessor as it comes with LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will have a 70 per cent larger heat pipe. Poco claims that it will be perfect for hours of gaming with the new technology. For additional cooling, Poco also partnered with BlackShark to provide accessories that can be attached on the back and will be able to prevent the processor from heating.

Camera

Poco X2 featured a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary camera that clicks 16MP pictures via pixel-binning. It is backed by a 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The camera design has changed on the Poco X3 with a rectangle module compared to the vertical one of the Poco X2. The new phone has a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor which has a huge sensor size and 1.6 microns 4-in-1 Super Pixel. There is a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 13MP camera alongside a 2 MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco X2 (Express Photo) Poco X2 (Express Photo)

There are a few filters as well including the Gold Vibe mode, Cyberpunk and Kaleidoscope mode. Poco X3 also has AI Skyscaping 3.0 which can change any day shot into a night shot.

Everyone needs a quality camera these days!#POCOX3 NFC has #ExactlyWhatYouNeed with its flagship-level 64MP quad camera. pic.twitter.com/kv97jZJcyQ — POCO (@POCOGlobal) September 7, 2020

Battery

The Poco X2 was backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. There have been massive improvements in the battery size as well as Poco X3 has a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco claims that it can charge fully in 65 minutes and can handle up to 10 hours of gaming and 17 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Variants and price

Poco X2 was launched at a price of Rs 15,999. However, currently, the base variant is priced at Rs 17,499 with higher variants at Rs 18,499 and Rs 21,499. Poco X3’s 6GB 64GB variant is priced at 229 euros (Rs 19,887 approximately) whereas the 6GB 128GB is priced at 269 euros (Rs 23360.50) but there is a catch. The early bird pricing is 20 euros cheaper. Initially, the base variant will be available at 199 euros (Rs 17,281) and the top variant at 249 euros (Rs 21,623).

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd