Poco X3 quick review: Poco X2 was good but X3 is even better

A lot is expected from Poco, especially after the stupendous success of the Poco F1. The brand now operates independently in the country, though for manufacturing it still depends on Mi. In fact, all Poco phones still use MIUI software. The brand has been trying new product strategies since the separation from Xiaomi with the aim to make a place for itself in the crowded Indian smartphone space.

Currently, Poco serves two kinds of consumers in India: one, who are looking for a good smartphone under a budget of Rs 10,000 with the M series and second, gamers, who want a device that offers flagship-level performance (almost) in the mid-range segment or in under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

In my opinion, with the Poco M series, the brand looks all confused given it mostly offers rebranded Redmi products. But, the Poco X series is where the brand soars. The first X series device, the Poco X2, was an impressive phone. In fact, it still makes a lot of sense if you want a smartphone that not only offers good looks but also powerful performance. The Poco X3 follows its predecessor.

The Poco X3, just like the X2, looks unique and that makes the device stand out from the crowded space. The phone looks stunning with a glossy back finish that barely registers fingerprints, which was a problem in the X2. The fingerprint sensor still sits on the side and it unlocks the device in just the blink of an eye. The face ID is equally fast.

One of the key highlights of the Poco X3 is the 120hz screen refresh rate. The phone offers an option to switch back to 60hz refresh rate but by default it comes with 120hz. I used the phone with both the options, there are no visible changes that can be seen. Overall, the display offers punchy colours and good viewing angles.

In the limited time I spent with Poco X3 at no point did the phone lag or slowed down. Asphalt 9 also ran smoothly and apps opened fast. The Poco X3 comes with several third-party apps that can be deleted by heading over to the Settings menu.

I’m yet to use the Poco X3 camera extensively but going by some of the pictures I clicked with the phone, they all showed a good amount of detail and colours. The Poco camera app looks slightly cluttered with too many options available. There are features for short video and vlog as well.

The turn off for me is the weight. The Poco X3 feels extremely heavy in the hands. In fact, I haven’t used a device this heavy before. This weight is definitely due to the massive 6000mAh battery that sits inside and also the glass body. This is the first time a Poco phone packs such a big battery. Previously we have seen some of the Samsung phones like the M31s sport a 6000mAh battery. The icing on the cake is the 33W fast charger that comes bundled with the Poco phone.

I have been using the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Poco X3 that is priced at Rs 18,499. There are two other variants: 6GB RAM 64GB storage model priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM 128GB storage model at Rs 19,999. The first sale of the Poco X3 is set for September 29.

Stay tuned to indianexpress.com as we bring the full review of the Poco X3 later this week.

