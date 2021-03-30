Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Price in India, design, specs compared

Poco X3 Pro is now officially available in India. The device comes with a powerful processor and top-notch specs in the Rs 20,000 segment. It offers features like 120Hz AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 860 chipset, stereo speakers, 33W fast charging, IP53 rating and more. The Poco X3 Pro will be seen competing against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme X7 5G smartphones. Here is a quick look at the specifications and features these Redmi, Poco and Realme phones offer to you.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Price in India

Poco X3 Pro price in India is set at Rs 18,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 20,999. The latest mid-range phone comes in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max carries a price tag of Rs 18,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. It is being offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colour options.

Realme X7 5G is listed on the official site in two configurations. The 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999. The handset is available in Nebula and Space Silver colour options.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Design, display

Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Realme X7 5G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits of peak brightness.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10 support, 200nits of peak brightness. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. All the three smartphones come with a punch-hole display design and pack three or four cameras at the back.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Processor, software

Poco X3 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is more powerful than the chipsets offered by Realme and Redmi. This Snapdragon 800 series chip is coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. Realme X7 has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, which is backed by Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

Both the Poco and Redmi phones ships with Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The Realme X7 runs Realme UI, which is based on Android 10 OS.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Camera specs

Poco X3 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also features four cameras at the back. The setup consists of a 108MP Samsung HM2 camera sensor, a 5MP super macro sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. It comes with photography features like Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Dual Video, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode, and more.

Realme X7 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 16MP front camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme X7: Battery, connectivity and more

Poco X3 Pro sports a 5,160mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger. The smartphone also offers dual speakers that feature HiRes Audio certification. It is IP53-certified, which means the device is splash resistant.

Realme X7 has a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging, whereas the Redmi phone features a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme X7 has a single speaker, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has stereo speakers with Hi-Res support.

In terms of connectivity, all smartphones offer support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. But Realme X7 is the only device with 5G connectivity.