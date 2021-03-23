Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3 head-to-head specifications: Should you upgrade?

Poco just launched the X3 Pro internationally along with the new F-series phone, the Poco F3. While the Poco F3 is a flagship device complete with the Snapdragon 870 chip, the X3 Pro is more of a budget flagship device that aims to bring performance to the mid-range segment. The phone is, as the name suggests, a Pro version of the Poco X3 that launched last year.

The Poco X3 Pro is soon to launch in India as well on March 30, and the Indian variant is largely expected to come with the same specifications. However, if you already have a Poco X3, should you think of upgrading to the Poco X3 Pro? Here’s a head-to-head comparison between the two X-series Poco phones.

Note that the device being compared here is the global variant of the Poco X3 Pro against the Indian variant of the Poco X3. If the Indian variant of the Poco X3 Pro features any difference in specifications, we will update this article.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Display

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. That’s the same display you get on the regular Poco X3 as well. Even the position of the centre-aligned camera module is the same. However, the Poco X3 Pro is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, instead of Gorilla Glass 5.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Design

Both the Poco X3 and X3 Pro look identical to the body of the devices is the same. You still have the same glass front, plastic frame and plastic back build in a vertical dual-tone finish and a large circular camera module on the top. The camera module also retains the ‘X’ shape for the four sensors and the flash.

The placement of various buttons, including the fingerprint sensor on the power button remains the same. Both the phones have the same stereo speaker setup.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Performance

While the two phones are identical on the outside, what is under the hood is what really differentiates the two Poco phones. The Poco X3 Pro features a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is an updated version of the Snapdragon 855 chip. This chip offers no 5G support but should offer flagship-level performance and speeds, which is great considering the Poco X3 Pro is an upper mid-range device.

Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which is a purely mid-range processor with no flagship power or 5G capability. While the Snapdragon 732G is a good processor in its class, the new 860 on the Pro is a significantly faster chip that will also offer more camera performance in addition to faster boot times, app load times, etc.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Camera

The Poco X3 Pro actually features a slightly downgraded camera module on the back compared to the older Poco X3. The new X3 Pro features a 48MP main sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Meanwhile, the Poco X3 featured a 64MP main sensor coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP depth and camera sensors. While the Pro variant retains the same setup, the main and ultra-wide sensors will not be able to capture as high-resolution photos as the original Poco X3. On the front, both phones feature the same 20MP camera sensor.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Software

Both the Poco X3 Pro and the vanilla X3 are based on MIUI 12. However, the Poco X3 Indian variant continues to be on Android 10 with an Android 11 update in the works. The Poco X3 Pro comes with Android 11 out of the box.

Due to this very reason, we can expect the Poco X3 Pro to get an additional Android update when Android 12 comes out, while the same cannot be said about the Poco X3. Redmi and Poco devices are known to get one major Android update, followed by only MIUI and security patch updates. Hence the X3 Pro should be a little more future-proof on the software side.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Battery and charging

The Poco X3 features a 6000mAh battery while the new Poco X3 Pro features a slightly smaller 5,160mAh battery. Both the phones support 33W fast charging. Since the battery is larger on the Poco X3, you’re likely to see slightly more screen-on time on the phone compared to the Poco X3 Pro, which, on the other hand, should take lesser time for a full charge.