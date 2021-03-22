Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 set to launch today: How to watch livestream

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are set to be launched globally during a virtual event today. There have been several leaks about the upcoming phones. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching Poco X3 Pro in India on March 30 whereas there is no confirmation about the Poco F3 yet.

Poco’s online launch event will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The livestream will be available on the brand’s YouTube channel and other social media handles. Here’s the link to watch the livestream.

Poco X3 Pro: What to expect

Rumour has it that the Poco X3 Pro will have a similar design to Poco X3. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor as it has been touted as Poco F1’s successor in India ahead of launch. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, it is expected to have a 48MP primary sensor whereas the Poco X3 had a 64MP shooter. The rear camera module will also have a couple of 2MP sensors and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will have a 20MP snapper. The fingerprint scanner will be side-mounted. It will be backed by a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Recently, the European pricing of the device was leaked, starting at 269 euros (Rs 23,100 approximately).

Poco F3: Specs, features

Poco F3 looks similar to the recently-launched Redmi K40 in China as per leaked renders. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. The display size and refresh rate remain the same as Poco X3 Pro. It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide-camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will also have a 20MP camera. It will be backed by a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.