Poco X3 Pro launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications and more

Poco X3 Pro has launched in India after debuting in the European market early last week. The key highlights of the latest Poco phone are a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 860 processor, stereo speakers, a 5,160mAh battery, a 48MP AI quad rear camera setup and more. The Poco X3 price in India starts from Rs 18,999 and you can buy it via Flipkart. Read on to know everything about the new mid-range phone.

Poco X3 Pro price in India, sale date

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company is also selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 20,999 in the country. The Poco X3 Pro will go on sale on April 6. It will be sold in three colour options, including Graphite Black, Golden Bronze, and Blue.

Poco X3 Pro: Full specifications, features, design

The newly launched Poco X3 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 450nits of brightness. The device has HDR10 certification as well. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 6. It features a single punch-hole display design and four cameras at the back.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 855. The latter is powering phones like OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 and other handsets.

The Snapdragon 860 is backed by Adreno 640 GPU. The Poco X3 Pro ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11 OS. It is being offered in two configurations, including 6GB DDR4x RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For imaging, the Poco X3 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 48MP primary with PDAF or phased detection auto-focus. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. One can record up to 1080p videos at 60fps and 4K at 30fps. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood is a 5,160mAh battery. The company ships the mid-range phone with a 33W fast charger. Poco is claiming that the bundled charger can top up the device’s battery from zero to 100 percent in 59 minutes. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

There is a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The new Poco phone also supports stereo speakers, IP53 rating, Liquid Cool Plus technology for better heat dissipation and Qualcomm’s aptX audio technology.