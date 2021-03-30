Poco X3 Pro India launch set for today: How to watch live stream

Poco is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, Poco X3 Pro in India in a digital-only event today. The brand has been touting it as Poco F1’s successor which was launched in 2018. Poco X3 Pro has already launched in China alongside Poco F3. However, there can be a few tweaks in the Indian version of the device. To recall, last year the battery capacity of Poco X3 was different from the China variant.

Here’s how to watch the Poco X3 Pro live stream

The live stream begins at 12 noon. The online event will be live-streamed on the smartphone maker’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Poco X3 Pro: Specifications, features

Since the device has already launched in China, we know that it features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display’s brightness goes up to 450 nits. It also comes with an HDR 10+ certification. It is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The company claims that it can be fully charged in under 60 minutes.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP snapper. The company has shared a number of camera samples ahead of the launch on Twitter. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is not 5G enabled.

Poco X3 Pro: Expected price

Poco X3 Pro’s base variant is expected to be priced around Rs 21,000 and Rs 25,000 for the top variant. If launched at this price, it will go up against the likes of the Oppo F19 series, Samsung Galaxy M51, and OnePlus Nord, among others.