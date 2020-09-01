Poco X3 launch set for September 7: Expected specs, price, and more

The Poco X3, will go official on September 7.

Poco is gearing up to bring a new device in the global market as well as India. On Tuesday, the global team announced that the next Poco phone, the Poco X3, will go official on September 7. Ahead of the launch, the brand announced that the upcoming Poco X3 will come packed with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 732G processor.

Interestingly, the Poco X3 will be the first smartphone in the world to come with the new Snapdragon 700 series processor. While most smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to bring 5G devices, Poco sticks to 4G. The Snapdragon 732G processor is 4G capable just like its predecessor Snapdragon 730 SoC.

What we know about Poco X3 so far

A lot has been revealed about Poco X3 ahead of the official release. Some details are revealed by the company itself, while we get others from rumours circulating on the internet. The Poco X3 is said to equip a fresh design. Well, Poco has always tried a new design strategy for all its devices launched so far. The Poco X3 will be no different.

The company executive has confirmed the camera details of the upcoming Poco device. The Poco X3 will come packed with a 64MP primary rear camera, the company has revealed. The details of other cameras are yet to be revealed. The company has also confirmed that the Poco X3 will come with NFC support.

Rumours suggest that the Poco X3 will come packed with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. Compared to the Poco X2, the upcoming device is said to be a much-upgraded version. The upcoming Poco X3 will reportedly come packed with a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to pack a 20MP front camera.

How to watch Poco X3 launch event

The Poco X3 launch event will begin at 5.30 pm IST on the company’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter handles, Poco has announced. With the upcoming Poco phone, the company will take on the likes of devices like Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi 9 Pro Max, among others.

Poco X3 expected price

The pricing details of the Poco X3 is yet to be revealed by the company. The Poco X3, similar to the Poco X2, is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000. The key highlight of the Poco X3 will be its performance. The phone will be dedicated to the gamers out there. Notably, the Poco X2 is still one of the best phones available in India under the Rs 20,000 price tag, especially in terms of gaming and performance.

