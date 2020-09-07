Poco X3 Launch LIVE Updates: Poco X3 launched with LiquidCool Technology 1.0

Poco X3's camera interface (Source: Twitter/Angus Kai Ho Ng)

Poco X3 Price, Specifications, Features, Launch Live Updates: The much-talked-about Poco X3 is going to be launched in an online event that will broadcast on Poco Global’s Youtube channel and social media handles on 17:20 IST. There have been various leaks of the mid-range smartphone but the latest leak by GizmoChina suggests that it will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It has already been confirmed that the Poco X3 will be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor which is built for gaming. Ahead of the unveiling, the new 64MP camera has been confirmed by Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng on Twitter. It was also clear from the image shared that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The camera of Poco X2’s successor will be using a pixel binning technique that will help provide 64MP results to images of 16MP resolution.