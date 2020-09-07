Poco X3 Launch LIVE Updates: Poco X3 launched with LiquidCool Technology 1.0

Poco X3 Price, Specifications, Features, Launch Live Updates: The much-talked-about Poco X3 is going to be launched in an online event that will broadcast on Poco Global’s Youtube channel and social media handles on 17:20 IST. There have been various leaks of the mid-range smartphone but the latest leak by GizmoChina suggests that it will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
It has already been confirmed that the Poco X3 will be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor which is built for gaming. Ahead of the unveiling, the new 64MP camera has been confirmed by Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng on Twitter. It was also clear from the image shared that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The camera of Poco X2’s successor will be using a pixel binning technique that will help provide 64MP results to images of 16MP resolution.
Poco announces partnership with Black Shark. To improve the gaming performance there are two accessories -- Black Shark FunCooler and Black Shark FunchoolerPro.
For an improved gaming performance it has a Z-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. On the sound front, it has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio. Users will be able to clear the dust off the speakers with just one tab. It comes with a voice changer and sound quality optimisation for gaming.
Poco X3 will have a 5,160 mAh battery. Poco claims it can give 10 hours of gaming or 17 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will support 33W fast-charging which will fully charge the phone in 65 minutes.
The Poco X3 will have a higher touch sampling rate of 240Hz which is expected to improve the gaming experience and give the players an edge over others. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.
Poco X3 comes with a 6.67’’ FHD display with a TINY DotDisplay which is 3.8mm in size. It has a 120Hz screen refresh rate and the users will have the option of switching to 90Hz for more power efficiency. It will also have a DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate to conserve battery. While viewing a still image it will drop down to 50Hz.
It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. Poco X3 will also come with LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will have a 70 per cent larger heat pipe. Poco claims that it will be perfect for hours of gaming with the new technology.
As confirmed earlier, Poco X3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 30,1581. It is coupled with Andreno 618 GPU for smooth gaming performance up to 800 MHz.
There is a big 'Poco' logo on the rear panel of the phone. It comes with a streamlined 3D curved back. It comes in two colour variant -- Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.
Poco X3's global variant will feature NFC. However, when the smartphone is launched in India it may not feature NFC. The mid-range smartphone has a gaming-centric processor.
