Poco X3 set for India launch on September 22: What we know so far

Poco India has confirmed that the Poco X3 will be launching in India on September 22 at 12 PM. The gaming-centric Poco X3 NFC was launched in Europe earlier this month and expected to be a similar variant sans the NFC feature. Qualcomm’s Sachin Kalantri has already confirmed to indianexpress.com that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor. Recently, a tipster claimed that the Indian version of the phone will come with a bigger battery and will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. Ahead of the launch of a promising mid-range smartphone, here’s a look at the specifications of the phone.

If most of the specifications of Poco X3 are the same as the Poco X3 NFC, it will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate which will switch refresh rates according to the usage to conserve battery. The refresh rate can drop as low as 50Hz when viewing a static image to conserve battery. It will also feature a sampling rate of 240Hz which is expected to give the users an edge over other gamers.

As confirmed earlier, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It may also feature LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will have a 70 per cent larger heat pipe for better gaming performance.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor. It also has a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 13MP camera alongside a 2 MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP snapper for selfies housed inside a very small cutout.

All of this will be backed by a 5,160 mAh battery or bigger supported by 33W fast-charging. At the Poco NFC launch, Poco claimed that it will be able to fully charge the phone in 65 minutes. The phone will come in two colours — Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue with a relatively bigger Poco branding. The phone will be sold via Flipkart and is expected to retail at Rs 20,000 onwards.

