Poco X3 features leaked: Launch date, specs, price and other details

The camera module sports the label "64MP AI super camera, which hints that the device will feature a 64MP primary camera module on the back. (Image: FCC)

Poco is looking to launch its fourth smartphone as an individual brand the Poco X3. The company has not confirmed the smartphone but the device has shown up on various online portals. Let’s take a look at everything we know bout the upcoming Poco X3 so far.

Poco X3 FCC listing

According to a report by GSMArena, Poco M2007J20CG first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (posted on Twitter) on the US FCC website, showing the rear panel schematic of the upcoming device. In the listing, we get to see the Poco logo clearly visible at the back, with a circular camera module cutout just on top. The camera module sports the label “64MP AI super camera, which hints that the device will feature a 64MP primary camera module on the back.

Apart from this, the FCC documents also reveal that the Poco X3 will be a dual SIM phone with support for 4G networks. It will come with Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.1. The J20CT version of this device will support LTE Band 41, which is used by most Indian telecom operators.

Poco X3 TUV Rheinland certification

Poco X3 was also spotted inside of TUV Rheinland’s official database by the_tech_guy (posted via Twitter). According to the listing, the device will be backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. It also consists of SAR test report with two model numbers: M2007J20CG and M2007J20CT.

Upcoming POCO smartphone comes with 5160mAh battery and 33W Fast charging. pic.twitter.com/8SnEL4RbvJ — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 24, 2020

The leak also suggests that the device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s recently launched MIUI 12 on top.

To recall, Poco launched its first smartphone, the Poco F1 back in 2018, as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. The brand separated from its parent company earlier in 2020 and since then has launched three smartphones: Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro and Poco M2 Pro.

Poco X3 leaked details

Tipster Abhishek Yadav earlier this month posted a series of tweets about the upcoming Poco X3 smartphone, leaking a few key details about the device. He stated that the device will be launching at the end of this month and will sport a 120Hz OLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. He also mentioned that the device will feature a 64MP primary sensor and will come with support for 33W fast charging technology.

