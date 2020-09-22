Poco X3 India Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Poco X3 India Launch LIVE Updates

Poco X3 Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Poco X3 is all set to launch in India today via a virtual event. The smartphone has already been launched in the global market and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. The launch event will be streamed live and can be watched on YouTube, Poco’s social media channels including Twitter, and also on Flipkart.

In the global market, the Poco X3 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at 229 euros (which is roughly around Rs 20,000) whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at 269 euros (which translates to Rs 24,000). The India pricing of the Poco X3 is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest it could start at around Rs 19,999. We must wait for the company to confirm the price of the Poco device.

The Poco X3 will succeed Poco X2 that launched last year and is still relevant if you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 20,000. The global model of the Poco X3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, quad camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor, 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 6.67-inch FHD display, 120hz refresh rate, and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also includes expandable microSD card support.