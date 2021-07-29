scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Must Read

Poco X3 GT will not launch in India, says company

Poco has confirmed that its latest smartphone; the Poco X3 GT will not launch in India. Here is why.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 29, 2021 2:32:11 pm
Poco X3 GT, Poco X3 GT launch, Poco X3 GT India, Poco X3 GT India launch, Poco X3 GT India launch date, Poco X3 GT specs, Poco F3 GT Indian launch,The Poco X3 GT comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate (Image source : Xiaomi Malaysia website)

Poco X3 GT will not launch in India, according to Poco India Director Anuj Sharma, who confirmed this on Twitter. The company had launched the Poco X3 GT in Malaysia and Vietnam recently. The smartphone is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which was launched in China in May.

The Poco X3 GT comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. The device comes with a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Connectivity options on the Poco X3 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco X3 GT packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The tweet by the company states that the Poco X3 GT will not launch in India to avoid confusion. This could be in relation to the Poco F3 GT which was recently launched in India.

The Poco F3 GT comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, RGB lighting, and in-built gaming triggers. Here’s all you need to know about the phone. The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is 5G enabled and will feature multiple storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and a couple of magnetic switches which can be retracted when not in use.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement