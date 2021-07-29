Poco X3 GT will not launch in India, says company

Poco X3 GT will not launch in India, according to Poco India Director Anuj Sharma, who confirmed this on Twitter. The company had launched the Poco X3 GT in Malaysia and Vietnam recently. The smartphone is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which was launched in China in May.

The Poco X3 GT comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. The device comes with a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Connectivity options on the Poco X3 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco X3 GT packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The tweet by the company states that the Poco X3 GT will not launch in India to avoid confusion. This could be in relation to the Poco F3 GT which was recently launched in India.

So while we do have big plans for the future, the Poco X3 GT is not part of them. Right now, as a team, we want to avoid any confusion in the portfolio for our consumers. Unlike… 😉 (2/2) — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 28, 2021

The Poco F3 GT comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, RGB lighting, and in-built gaming triggers. Here’s all you need to know about the phone. The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is 5G enabled and will feature multiple storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and a couple of magnetic switches which can be retracted when not in use.