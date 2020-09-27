Poco X3 first look: Powerful, unique design but super bulky

Poco X3 features a quad-camera setup on the back (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

This is the Poco X3 launched in India just a few weeks ago. The smartphone starts at an affordable price of Rs 16,999 for the base model. We have been using the Poco X3 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for the last 24 hours and the experience has been good so far. If you’re looking to get the Poco X3, wait for our full review of the phone that will be out next week. For now, here are our initial impressions of the Poco X3.

1) The Poco X3 looks unique from all other contenders in the price segment. The under Rs 20,000 price point is overcrowded and the Poco X3 in our opinion surely occupied a place for itself.

2) We are yet to test the camera of the Poco X3 and will reveal how they work in our full review. The phone packs quad rear cameras including 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. On the front, the phone includes a 20MP selfie shooter.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

3) The Poco X3 is extremely bulky and feels very heavy in the hands. This is due to the 6000mAh battery included inside. This is the first Poco phone to pack such a big battery. The phone also comes with a 33W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

4) The Poco X3 so far feels extremely smooth thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor that powers the device. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

5) The smooth screen performance is also due to the 120hz refresh rate which is rarely seen in this price point. In indoors the screen of the Poco X3 looks rarely bright. The Poco X3 packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers a screen resolution of 2340x1080p.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

6) The Poco X3 comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is available in two colours: Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue. This is the Shadow Gray model.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

7) In India, the Poco X3 6GB RAM 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant at Rs 18,499 and 8GB RAM 128GB storage model at Rs 19,999. The Poco X3 will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart on September 29.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd