Poco X3 launch soon: What we know so far

Poco X3's camera interface (Source: Twitter/Angus Kai Ho Ng)

Poco X3’s major camera detail has been confirmed ahead of its expected launch in September. The new 64MP camera has been confirmed by Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng on Twitter. The camera of Poco X2’s successor will be using a pixel binning technique that will help provide 64MP results to images of 16MP resolution.

Poco X3 teasers

In the tweet posted by the Chinese smartphone company’s executive, there are two photos side by side. In the first image, someone can be seen holding the phone and clicking a photo of two buildings. In the second image, the actual photo taken by the device has been unveiled. The camera interface in the photo also shows features like Pro mode with options to adjust aperture, exposure value, ISO sensitivity, white balance, and others. In the photo of Poco X3, it is clearly visible that it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-screen one.

Multiple teasers have been posted ahead of the launch. In one of the tweets, Angus posted four different designs of the camera module and asked people which one do they think will Poco X3 have on the rear. In another tweet, he compared the upcoming smartphone with Samsung A71 showing that it can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 65 minutes. However, there was no number attached to the fast-charging capability of Poco X3.

Poco X3 leaked specifications

Also, few details about the specifications of Poco X3 were leaked via a listing on the US FCC website. As per the listing, Poco X3’s 64MP camera will be backed by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the photos. It also suggested that the phone will support 33W fast charging. It is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 processor and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

