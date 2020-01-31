Poco X2 to Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10: Smartphones launching in India in Feb

Smartphones launching in India in February 2020. (Representational image) Smartphones launching in India in February 2020. (Representational image)

The first month of 2020 did not turn out to be full of smartphone launch events, but the month of February is expected to bring a lot of excitement to the table. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is also scheduled from February 24 to February 27, so there is no doubt on the excitement part. Not only are we expected to see Samsung’s flagship S-series lineup to make an appearance, but other manufacturers are also planning to launch their first offerings of the new year in the next month. A look at the smartphones coming in February 2020.

Poco X2

After a year of slumber, Poco is finally back and it has announced that it will start its new innings with the launch of Poco X2 (yeah, still no Poco F2) in India. The device is a gaming-centric phone, and it has been scheduled to launch in the country on February 4, 2020. The teaser of the phone suggests that it will have a higher refresh rate screen– probably something around 120Hz or at the very least something more than 60Hz.

The Poco X2 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but we’ll have to wait and see if it will be SD 730G or the SD855. The phone is also expected to come with a 64MP dual-rear camera setup, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Poco X2 will be sold via Flipkart.

iQOO

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will debut in India in February as an independent entity. It will announce a new iQOO smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor which is also slated to be India’s first 5G smartphone. The brand is expected to intensify competition in India’s premium smartphone segment.

After China, India will be the only market where iQOO-branded smartphones will be introduced. The brand is headquartered in Bengaluru, has a strong 80-member team, and it will also have its separate service centres. The iQOO has been launching phones in China and we got to see one of its gaming devices featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 44W fast charging, triple cameras at the back as well as pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides and liquid cooling technology.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo will reportedly bring its Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India in the third week of February. The India variant of the phone is said to be a bit different from the one launched in China but we can expect a similar design.

The phone in China sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a punch-hole. It draws power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G modem and backed by a 4025mAh battery. The Reno 3 Pro sports a 48MP quad rear camera setup, supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging and runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Z Flip

Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S20 series at a launch event in New York on February 11, 2020. The lineup will be a successor of the Galaxy S10 series and leaks suggest that we’ll be seeing three phones in the S20 series — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20+ Ultra — featuring Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with high refresh rate, and four camera sensors at the back.

The S20 and S20+ are reported to carry a 12MP primary lens whereas the S20 Ultra is reported to come with a 108MP primary camera sensor.

Samsung is also expected to reveal its second-gen foldable smartphone at the same event. The phone is reported to be called the Galaxy Z Flip instead of Galaxy Fold 2. The device is said to come with a 6.7-inch flexible display that will fold vertically just like the Moto RAZR 2019. Both the devices are expected to come to India soon after their launch.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 10 next month in its home market China. A Weibo user leaked the alleged pictures of the Mi 10 that showcase a long strap on the left side on the back cover carrying four camera sensors. One of the sensors is a 108MP lens and the device is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 4500mAh battery, and a 6.57-inch OLED display with 90hz refresh rate.

In India, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Note 10 smartphone which is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro. The device also sports a 108MP primary camera sensor clubbed with another four lenses at the back including 5MP telephoto sensor, 12MP portrait camera, 20MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP macro lens. The India launch date of the Mi Note 10 is not known but we can expect the company to unveil it soon.

Apart from these phones, we can expect Samsung to unveil a couple of next-gen Galaxy M-series devices in India like the M12, M21, and M31. Motorola could also bring the Moto RAZR 2019 to India in February and there’s a chance that we will see the launch of Realme C3 in the same month as well.

