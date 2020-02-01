Poco X2 might be a rebranded Redmi K30, hints company teaser

The new teaser video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Poco X2 in a purple colour option. The new teaser video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Poco X2 in a purple colour option.

Poco will launch its first smartphone as a separate brand on February 4. the company has already revealed that the name of the upcoming device will be called the Poco X2. The company has not revealed the device as of yet, however, various reports state that it is going to be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G smartphone, which has already been launched in China.

Now, the company has released a new teaser, hinting that the Redmi K30 4G might actually be the Poco X2.

The new teaser video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Poco X2 in a purple colour option. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. We also get a hint of the back cameras showing the arrangement and design of the camera module, which looks quite similar to the Redmi K30.

Even though it might seem as the Redmi K30, we do not have any confirmation, so there is a slight chance that this is not a rebranded version of the Redmi K30.

Apart from this a recent teaser, another earlier teaser from the company suggested that the device will come with a liquid cooling technology for a smooth gaming experience. It is also being teased that the device will come with 27W fast charging support, which will be able to get the phone from zero to 40 per cent within 25 minutes.

Other teasers include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

