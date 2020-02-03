Poco X2 to launch tomorrow: Timing, how to watch livestream, specifications and more

Poco X2 is set to launch in India tomorrow. (Image: Twitter/Poco India) Poco X2 is set to launch in India tomorrow. (Image: Twitter/Poco India)

One-and-half-years after launching its first smartphone, Poco is all set to unveil the Poco X2 in India tomorrow on February 4, 2020. The new phone will be Poco’s first launch event as an independent brand and there are enough pieces of evidence that suggest the new phone will actually be a re-branded Redmi K30 4G, which was launched last year in China.

The listing of Poco X2 on India’s BIS certification website shows off the same model number as the Redmi K30 4G. Additionally, the teaser video posted by Poco on its official Twitter handle also hints that the Redmi K30 4G will make its way to India under the guise of Poco branding. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the distinctive camera housing is visible in the teaser videos which only weighs-in on the speculation.

Apart from that an “unofficial” poster of the Poco X2 also surfaced online that shows the Poco X2, and once again, it looks like the Redmi K30 clone. We are convinced that the Poco X2 will indeed look like the Redmi K30 on the outside if does not turn out to have the same specifications as the latter.

Poco X2 launch event: How to watch

The Poco X2 launch event will kick start at 12 pm tomorrow on February 4, 2020. The official social media channels of Poco are expected to host the live stream of the launch. Users can head over to the YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook account of the Poco India to see the live stream of the Poco X2 launch. If Flipkart happens to make a microsite for the Poco X2, it will also have the embedded YouTube video at the page. We are also embedding the YouTube video of the Poco India handle right here so that you don’t have to go anywhere else to watch the livestream of the launch.

Poco X2 specifications (rumoured)

If Poco X2 turns out to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, the phone will have the same specifications as the latter. We can expect the Poco X2 to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8Gb of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device could sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Poco X2 could run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box and since it is a Poco phone, we can expect the Poco launcher to power the user interface. The Poco X2 could also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The phone could also sport a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup and a 20MP+2MP dual front-facing cameras placed in a punch-hole display.

