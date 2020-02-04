Xiaomi Poco X2 Launch LIVE Updates: Will it be priced under Rs 20,000?

Poco X2 launch live updates: The new Poco phone is scheduled to launch at 12 noon. (Representational image of Redmi K30) Poco X2 launch live updates: The new Poco phone is scheduled to launch at 12 noon. (Representational image of Redmi K30)

Xiaomi Poco X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Poco is finally making a comeback with the launch of Poco X2 today in India. The company, which is no longer a sub-brand of Xiaomi but an independent entity with its own team will be presenting its first phone in one-and-a-half years.

The Poco X2 is believed to be the re-branded version of the Redmi K30 4G that was launched in China last year. The launch event starts at 12 noon today and we will keep you updated with all the information as and when it comes down. On the pricing front, the Poco X2 is expected to be priced around the launch price of the previous year’s Redmi K20 smartphone. The biggest highlights of the Poco X2 are 120Hz punch-hole display and quad-rear camera setup.

