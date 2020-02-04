Xiaomi Poco X2 Launch LIVE Updates: Will it be priced under Rs 20,000?

Xiaomi Poco X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Poco is finally making a comeback with the launch of Poco X2 today in India. The company, which is no longer a sub-brand of Xiaomi but an independent entity with its own team will be presenting its first phone in one-and-a-half years.
The Poco X2 is believed to be the re-branded version of the Redmi K30 4G that was launched in China last year. The launch event starts at 12 noon today and we will keep you updated with all the information as and when it comes down. On the pricing front, the Poco X2 is expected to be priced around the launch price of the previous year’s Redmi K20 smartphone. The biggest highlights of the Poco X2 are 120Hz punch-hole display and quad-rear camera setup.
Highlights
There has also been an “unofficial” poster of the Poco X2 doing rounds on the internet that shows the Poco X2 looking exactly like the Redmi K30. Going by the leaks, there’s a good chance that the Poco X2 will indeed look like the Redmi K30 and have the same specifications as the latter.
There are plenty of leaks that suggest that the Poco X2 might actually be a re-branded Redmi K30 4G, which was launched last year in China. The listing of Poco X2 on India’s BIS certification website shows that the new Poco phone has the same model number as the Redmi K30 4G. The same information was also revealed in an earlier leak. Additionally, the teaser video posted by Poco on its official Twitter handle also hints that the Redmi K30 4G will make its way to India under the guise of Poco branding.
The Poco X2 launch event is taking place in New Delhi. It will start at 12 noon and Poco will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook handles of India account. You can head over to Poco India YouTube channel to watch the livestream at 12 noon or alternatively watch all the live updates of the event as they happen right here at The Indian Express.