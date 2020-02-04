Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Xiaomi Poco X2 Launch LIVE Updates: Will it be priced under Rs 20,000?

Poco X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: The Poco X2 is launching today in India and here is everything you need to know about specifications, features, and price.

Written by Mohammad Faisal | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 11:29:11 am
poco x2 launch, poco x2 live blog, poco x2 live, poco x2 specifications, poco x2 features, poco x2 price, poco x2 specs Poco X2 launch live updates: The new Poco phone is scheduled to launch at 12 noon. (Representational image of Redmi K30)

Xiaomi Poco X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Poco is finally making a comeback with the launch of Poco X2 today in India. The company, which is no longer a sub-brand of Xiaomi but an independent entity with its own team will be presenting its first phone in one-and-a-half years.

The Poco X2 is believed to be the re-branded version of the Redmi K30 4G that was launched in China last year. The launch event starts at 12 noon today and we will keep you updated with all the information as and when it comes down. On the pricing front, the Poco X2 is expected to be priced around the launch price of the previous year’s Redmi K20 smartphone. The biggest highlights of the Poco X2 are 120Hz punch-hole display and quad-rear camera setup.

In related news, we have started the weekly Xiaomi blog carrying all the news about the company that matters. Check out this week’s Xiaomi news right here.

Live Blog

Poco X2 launch LIVE updates:

Highlights

    11:29 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    More evidence of Poco X2 being a Redmi K30 clone

    There has also been an  “unofficial” poster of the Poco X2 doing rounds on the internet that shows the Poco X2 looking exactly like the Redmi K30. Going by the leaks, there’s a good chance that the Poco X2 will indeed look like the Redmi K30  and have the same specifications as the latter. 

    11:27 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Will it be the re-branded Redmi K30 4G?

    There are plenty of leaks that suggest that the Poco X2 might actually be a re-branded Redmi K30 4G, which was launched last year in China. The listing of Poco X2 on India’s BIS certification website shows that the new Poco phone has the same model number as the Redmi K30 4G. The same information was also revealed in an earlier leak. Additionally, the teaser video posted by Poco on its official Twitter handle also hints that the Redmi K30 4G will make its way to India under the guise of Poco branding.

    11:16 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Poco X2 launch: Timing and how to watch

    The Poco X2 launch event is taking place in New Delhi. It will start at 12 noon and Poco will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook handles of India account. You can head over to Poco India YouTube channel to watch the livestream at 12 noon or alternatively watch all the live updates of the event as they happen right here at The Indian Express.

    Xiaomi Poco X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates:

    The Poco X2 will be launched today in India at an event in New Delhi. The launch event will kick start at 12 pm today on February 4, 2020. The Poco X2 is believed to be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 4G and there are enough pieces of evidence to come to this conclusion. The phone is expected to be priced around the launch price of the last year's Redmi K20 smartphone.

    If Poco X2 turns out to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, the phone will feature the Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of internal storage and 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    The phone is expected to run MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. The Poco X2 could feature a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, and a 20MP+2MP dual front-facing cameras placed in a punch-hole display.

