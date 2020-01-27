Poco X2 India launch date confirmed: Let’s decode the official teaser

Poco X2 India launch date confirmedPoco X2 Poco X2 India launch date confirmedPoco X2

The first phone from Poco was Poco F1 and hence the second one was expected to be Poco F2, but that’s clearly not happening right now. It’s not Poco F2 but Poco X2, which is launching in the country next month. The Poco X2 is launching in India on February 4 at 12PM.

Last week, Poco announced its comeback and said that it will now operate independently and not under Xiaomi’s shadow. The company also said that both Mi and Redmi are Poco’s competition now.

Alongside the launch date, Poco has also revealed some of the key features that we will see on the Poco X2 via a teaser page it has revealed. Let’s take a closer look at the teaser and the details it has revealed about the soon-to-be launched Poco X2.

Higher screen refresh rate

Refresh rate has become a very big deal in smartphones these days and it’s mostly because of growing demand for mobile games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, among many others.

Last year, we saw several flagship phones like OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T series, and some Asus ROG Phone come with a 90hz display technology. There were some phones that came with 120hz screen technology. In fact, phones with 144hz refresh rate are coming this year.

In a competitive space like this, Poco had to take a step up and that’s exactly what the company is doing with the Poco X2. The dedicated website page for Poco X2 is available and reveals that the smartphone will come with a higher refresh rate and not just the usual 60hz refresh rate.

Poco is now an independent brand, calls Xiaomi its competition

Poco teases that the Poco X2 will be able to offer “extreme refresh rate” and “extreme gaming” to the users. The company also says that with Poco X2 its “time to level up to seamless touch response”.

Looking at the teaser, we can safely say that the Poco X2 might just come with a 90hz display or may be 120hz screen technology, which means the phone could be able to run both basic and graphic heavy games very well and offer a seamless, lag-free gaming experience to the users.

We will have to wait for Poco to officially reveal screen details of the upcoming Poco X2.

Snapdragon processor, liquid cooling technology

Of course, as expected. The Poco F1 came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The teaser reveals that the upcoming Poco X2 will also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. However, the company hasn’t revealed the name of the processor that will power up the next Poco phone.

Some rumours and leaks circulating on the internet reveals that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G. Having said that, if this really turns out to be true, expect the next Poco phone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Redmi K30 4G launched in China last month with the same processor.

Considering Poco F1 launched with Snapdragon 845 chipset and that was one of the gaming changing feature for the smartphone, it won’t be wrong to expect the next Poco phone to also come with a Snapdragon 800 series.

We know that Poco’s focus has always been to offer power at affordable price point. So, we can expect the phone — if only the company decides to opt for SD 800 series chip — to may come with Snapdragon 855 processor. Expecting Snapdragon 865 SoC is too much because it launched just a month and a half ago and is superbly expensive right now. While Snapdragon 855 processor is more than a year old and is cheaper.

Additionally, the teaser also reveals that the Poco X2 will come with liquid cooling technology. This means, the phone will not heat up even after playing games for hours.

Fast charging support, USB Type C

The teaser also reveals that the Poco X2 will come with support for fast charging. In the teaser Poco notes, “It’s time for you to take charge”. The company hasn’t revealed that details of the fast charger that will come packed with the smartphone. If Poco X2 really turns out to re-branded Redmi K30 4G expect the phone to pack big 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, which is also packed inside the Redmi K20 Pro.

The teaser shows the Poco X2 from the bottom edge and it reveals that the smartphone will come packed with USB Type C support.

Dual cameras (eh!), 3.5mm headphone jack

The teaser reveals that the Poco X2 will come with dual cameras similar to the Poco F1, however it doesn’t confirm the cameras details of the phone. The company does hint at an improved camera setup though. We expect to hear more from Poco on the Poco X2 in the days to come. Additionally, the teaser also reveals that the Poco X2 will retail the 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd