Poco X2 could actually be rebranded Redmi K30 4G, suggests report

Xiaomi has announced that it is bringing back its Poco lineup of devices as a separate brand. Poco was launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi back in 2018, with the one and only device in its portfolio, the Poco F1. Since then many have been waiting for the brand to launch a new device, however, to date it has not launched any.

Now that the brand has separated from Xiaomi, it is ready to launch the successor to the Poco F1. There are a number of leaks suggesting that the brand is prepping to launch a device soon.

The company has also started posting teasers on its social media handles saying that its “season 2” will start this year. In a recent season 2 trailer hinting that the device will not be named the Poco F2, Instead, it might be called the Poco X2. You can check out the detailed teaser in the tweet embedded below.

Apart from this, a new report from XDA Developers state that the upcoming Poco device could be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, codenamed as the phoenixin. The Redmi K30 4G was launched in China back in December, codenamed the phoenix. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

An XDA Junior Member kacskrz posted images and a video of a Redmi K30 4G with the phoenixin ROM pre-installed, showing the model name as Poco X2, on the XDA forums.

Earlier, the device also showed up in a Geekbench listing, with the name as Poco X2. It listed the GPU as the Adreno 618, which is usually paired with the Snapdragon 730G processor. The score matched the Redmi K30 4G’s.

