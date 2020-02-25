It’s confirmed. Poco X2 will get Android 11 update ‘in future’

Poco X2 comes with a price starting at Rs 15,999 (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Poco X2 comes with a price starting at Rs 15,999 (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

A good news comes for the Poco fans. On Monday, folks at Poco India confirmed that the company’s latest smartphone aka Poco X2 will get upgraded to Google’s upcoming Android 11. The software is yet to be released for the supported phones. Last week, Google released the first developer preview of Android 11 and confirmed that it will be officially announced at its I/O event in May this year. For the unaware, the Android 11 first developer preview is already available but only for select Pixel phone users.

Here’s everything we know about Android 11 for now

Google is expected to release Android 11 to supported phones around August this year and that’s probably when the Poco X2 will get the software update. Poco hasn’t revealed any tentative timeline on when the Poco X2 will get Android 11 update. The company said the update will come “in future”.

“Keeping the promise of making the best even better! Here’s the biggest announcement for all the #POCO fans. The recently-released #POCOX2 will be upgraded to @Android 11,” Poco India said in via a tweet. The Poco X2 currently runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Poco X2 launched in India earlier this month. The company brings a new phone after keeping silent for a around 18 months since the launch of the Poco F1. In an interview with the Indian Express Poco GM C Manmohan hinted that we can soon witness the launch of Poco F2. Although he didn’t reveal any specific details or launch timeline for the much anticipated Poco F2.

Here’s why Poco X2 took so much time to launch in India

The Poco X2 is already available in the country and comes at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The phone can be grabbed from Flipkart.com. Some of the key specifications of the Poco X2 are dual punch hole camera setup (20MP + 2MP) on the front, Snapdragon 730G processor, side mounted fingerprint sensor, 27W fast charger in the box, and more.

Read our full review of the Poco X2 to know more about the phone

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd