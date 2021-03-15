Poco to launch new smartphone on March 30; could be the Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to truly succeed the Poco F1 with a flagship chipset. (Image Source: Poco)

Poco has teased the announcement of a new smartphone on March 30. The new phone will be the first Poco smartphone to launch since the brand revamped its logo. As per many reports and leaks, the upcoming phone could be the Poco X3 Pro.

The teaser image for the new phone launch says “Unleash Pro-performance,” further indicating that the new Poco smartphone will be a Pro variant. Here’s what we expect to see in the Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro: What to expect

A cryptic teaser shared by Poco a few days ago pointed to the fact a new X series phone was going to launch on March 30. The teaser spoke about the insane price to performance ratio of the Poco F1, the brand’s first device, hinting at a new device that could bring flagship performance at a mid-range price.

Same madness, only more! Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021

Hence, we can expect the Poco X3 Pro to feature a flagship Snapdragon 800 series processor, which could be the Snapdragon 865. The phone could also rock other upper midrange specifications like 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

An FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also expected on the Poco X3 Pro. For the battery, the phone is expected to come with a 5,200mAh battery with fast charging support.

Not a lot is revealed about the Poco X3 Pro camera specifications yet, but we could see a typical mid-range quad-camera with a 64MP main camera, an ultrawide lens and two smaller lenses, just like the setup on the vanilla Poco X3.