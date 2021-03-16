Poco to hold global launch event on March 22; Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 expected

Poco is expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 during the launch. (Image Source: Poco)

Poco began hinting at a new Poco X3 Pro smartphone last week. Around the same time, we had already started seeing leaks and rumours around the new Poco F3, which is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 that was recently launched in China. Now, Poco has announced a global launch event set for March 22, where we might see the two rumoured devices being unveiled.

The March 22 launch event will begin at 8 pm GMT (2:30 pm IST) and will be available to watch live on Poco’s YouTube channel. Check out the tweet below.

#PowerMeetSpeed Who is ready for the biggest #POCO launch of the year?

Stay tuned for March 22nd! pic.twitter.com/WknIRzAon6 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 15, 2021

Poco F3: What to expect

The Poco F3 is widely speculated to be based on the Redmi K40, considering Poco has based its phones on Redmi K-series devices before. The Redmi K40 features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G-enabled chipset.

Under the hood, the device also features up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is a triple camera setup on the back of the phone featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 20MP camera.

The device also features stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is also USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3+ support. We can expect most of these specifications to be a part of the Poco F3 as well.

Poco X3 Pro India launch on March 30

Poco also recently announced a new launch event on March 30 in India. This launch is likely for the Poco X3 Pro. The budget flagship device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

An FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also expected on the Poco X3 Pro. For the battery, the phone is expected to come with a 5,200mAh battery with fast charging support.