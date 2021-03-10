scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Poco teaser hints at new successor for F1, will likely be called Poco X3 Pro

Poco has posted a teaser for the launch of its new smartphone, likely to be called the Poco X3 Pro, which will be priced in the Rs 21,000 price segment.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 10, 2021 8:17:46 pm
flipkart sale, flipkart carnival, flipkart smartphone carnival, poco x3, realme narzo 20 pro, realme c3, poco x3, asus rog phone 3, realme x3 zoom, realme 6Poco X3's photo used as representational image (Express File Photo)

Poco India has confirmed that it will be launching a new phone, likely to be the Poco X3 Pro. In a letter posted on Twitter, Poco also hints that the phone will be a successor to the original Poco F1, but makes it clear that this will not be in the F series branding.

The letter also hints at a date of March 30 for the launch of the phone. The number 30 and letter M are written in bold in the letter as is the letter X, the word Pro and the number 21.

Poco also claims in the letter that even in 2021, “not a single phone launched at the price of Poco F1 (Rs 21,000) has been able to match or beat its performance”. It adds that while cost of making and selling a smartphone have gone up since the launch of the F1, they are keen to repeat the earlier performance.

The idea being to offer a high-end performance at a mid-range price, possible starting at Rs 21,000 like the original Poco F1. The teaser message comes a few days after Poco X3 Pro’s storage and colour variants were leaked by 91Mobiles.

The Poco X3 Pro will be available in two configuration variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, according to the report. The three colour options include blue, black and bronze. Other leaks also suggest that Poco X3 Pro will be a 4G-enabled device with a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 5,020 mAh battery. The charging speed has not been specified yet.

Last year’s Poco X3 was started at Rs 16,999. It had a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It was powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, it had a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor. On the front, it had a 20MP camera. It was backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

asus rog phone 5, asus rog phone 5 launch, asus rog phone 5 price india, asus rog phone 5 specifications, asus rog phone 5 features, asus rog phone 5 pro, asus rog phone 5 ultimate edition
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: The gaming phone starts at Rs 49,999

