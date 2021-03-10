Poco teaser hints at new successor for F1, will likely be called Poco X3 Pro

Poco India has confirmed that it will be launching a new phone, likely to be the Poco X3 Pro. In a letter posted on Twitter, Poco also hints that the phone will be a successor to the original Poco F1, but makes it clear that this will not be in the F series branding.

The letter also hints at a date of March 30 for the launch of the phone. The number 30 and letter M are written in bold in the letter as is the letter X, the word Pro and the number 21.

Poco also claims in the letter that even in 2021, “not a single phone launched at the price of Poco F1 (Rs 21,000) has been able to match or beat its performance”. It adds that while cost of making and selling a smartphone have gone up since the launch of the F1, they are keen to repeat the earlier performance.

The idea being to offer a high-end performance at a mid-range price, possible starting at Rs 21,000 like the original Poco F1. The teaser message comes a few days after Poco X3 Pro’s storage and colour variants were leaked by 91Mobiles.

The Poco X3 Pro will be available in two configuration variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, according to the report. The three colour options include blue, black and bronze. Other leaks also suggest that Poco X3 Pro will be a 4G-enabled device with a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 5,020 mAh battery. The charging speed has not been specified yet.

Same madness, only more! Get ready for #PROformance coz ONLY a POCO can beat a POCO. pic.twitter.com/PeW2AX0ZjL — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 10, 2021

Last year’s Poco X3 was started at Rs 16,999. It had a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It was powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, it had a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor. On the front, it had a 20MP camera. It was backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.